Aug. 7, Lake County Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. and Lake County Property Appraiser Carey Baker partnered with Cassia Baptist Church to provide free backpacks and school supplies to families in the eastern part of Lake County.
The event, held on a Sunday afternoon at the Dollar General on State Road 44 in Pine Lakes, is being called a huge success, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. In just two hours, 130 backpacks filled with school supplies were given to families in need. Food and drinks were also provided.
The event was funded by Lake County Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. and Cassia Baptist Church.
“The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend a sincere thank you to all those who have supported, and continue to support, this charitable organization, thus making event like these possible,” the office said in a news release.
Did you know Lake County Sheriff’s Charities facilitates several community events throughout the year?
For information on how you can participate, sponsor or volunteer with the organization, email info@sheriffscharities.com.