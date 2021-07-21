Renee Burke, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Mount Dora, is supporting Triangle Elementary School by using her office as a drop-off location for a school supply drive.
Local residents may help support this effort July 15–Aug. 20 by bringing items to the Edward Jones branch office, located at 4701 N. Highway 19A, Suite 2, in Mount Dora, during regular business hours.
Edward Jones and its associates cannot accept monetary donations of any kind.
