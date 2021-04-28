Lake County Schools is requesting that parents and students complete surveys to provide their input on experiences and opinions regarding their schools.
“In an effort to engage our stakeholders in a system of continuous improvement, the Accountability and Assessment office will provide the student and parents surveys through May 15, 2021,” the district stated in an announcement. All responses are anonymous.
Use these links to access the surveys, which are hosted by AdvancEd, an accreditation agency. IP addresses are not collected.
- Parent Surveys: https://bit.ly/3naeoGh
- Student Surveys (Grades 3-5): https://bit.ly/3gsVXv7
- Student Surveys (Grades 6-12): https://bit.ly/3tIQVhM