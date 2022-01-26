The annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair featuring the ingenuity of Lake County students will take place next month. Students will demonstrate their expertise in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) in two events – Feb. 4 at for middle and high school students, and Feb. 8 for elementary students. Both events, plus their awards ceremonies, will take place at the First Baptist Church of Mount Dora, Family Ministry Center, 1000 E. 1st Avenue in Mount Dora.
The top middle and high school individual winners and top team winners could advance to the State Science and Engineering Fair in Lakeland in March.
The regional event, sponsored by Lake County Schools Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Department, will showcase the highest quality science projects from across the district, according to a news release.
“Through working on the projects, students have had opportunities to enhance their knowledge of Florida’s Science and Math standards, practice interview skills, and build confidence for postsecondary endeavors. The projects chosen for the Regional Science and Engineering Fair were selected at each school site’s science fair as the top projects representing each category and grade. Students will present their projects to the regional judges, who are teachers and professionals from the local community, and top projects will earn district recognition at the science fair awards ceremonies,” according to the release.
“Lake County Schools would like to thank all of the businesses, service organizations, and patrons that donated prizes for this year’s Lake County Regional Science and Engineering Fair. We also thank The First Baptist Church of Mount Dora for the use of their facility and personnel. Partnerships between the community and Lake County Schools make this event possible and we express our sincere gratitude,” the release says.