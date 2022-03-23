Mid-Florida SCORE, part of a national organization that provides free business mentoring services, has many free upcoming online programs lined up. The programs are designed to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts.
Here’s a sample of the webinars.
March 29: Making Sense of Online Marketing, 7 p.m. If you’re just getting started with online marketing or not seeing the results you’ve hoped for, this session with online marketing expert Ken Countess is for you. Learn the foundational elements that will help you get the word out about your business – and you won’t need a marketing degree to do it!
March 30: Plan Your Website for Online Success, 7 p.m. You want your website to attract and engage visitors, educate them about your products and services, and convert them into customers. This webinar, presented by co-founder of Cardsetter, Jessica Baldwin, will show you the key elements your website needs to succeed.
April 5: How to Blog for SEO, 5:30 p.m. For many small businesses, marketing means having a social media page and maybe a website. To effectively market your business and its products or services, marketing needs to be much more than that. This event will explore how you can use blogs to reach your customers and increase your visibility in search engines.
April 12: Key Staff in a Startup, 7 p.m. The webinar by entrepreneur Steve Epner will describe four kinds of “people attributes” to operate a business successfully, including Visionary, Leaders, Managers, and Doers.
In addition, an in-person three-part program will run April 7, 14, 21: Simple Steps to a Well-Run Business. The sessions will be held at Workspace Collective, 217 SE 1 Avenue, #200 in Ocala. The registration fee of $30 covers attendance at all three sessions. The Hispanic Business Council is hosting this series and arranging for refreshments and light food.
Register for these events and see more workshops at https://midflorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).