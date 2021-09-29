Oct. 1, the annual corn maze and pumpkin patch takes over Long & Scott Farms in Mount Dora for fall fun including a 7-acre corn maze with a dinosaur theme.
The adventure is educational, too: The game sheet guests will receive to help them through the maze includes fun facts about several types of dinosaurs that once roamed the planet.
In addition, visitors can jump on a huge jumping pillow, slide down a 60-foot super slide and play on a giant castle-like playground.
In addition to the two corn mazes, the farm also has a permanent tree maze, rope maze, labyrinth, mist maze, super slide, jumping pillow, small kids zip line, huge fort-like playground, tot lot, sand tires, tether ball, other games and covered picnic areas, as well as its Country Cafe and food trucks.
“Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are strongly encouraging guests purchase their tickets online. This allows us to reduce the amount of face-to-face interaction and allow for scheduling of arrivals to help reduce the line at the ticket window. While there will still be a small reserve of slots for walk-ins, we cannot guarantee quick entry to the maze park,” the farm says.
Long & Scott Farms is located at 26216 County Road 448A in Mount Dora.