Full Book Publishing Services Under One Roof
“Everyone has a story to tell,” said Greg Sharp, publisher and president of Sea Hill Press. That story could be a memoir, family history, business experience or novel. No matter the topic, Greg has specialized in navigating authors down the publishing road since 1989. “We know all the stages of publishing. Our expertise includes writing, editing, photography, design and printing,” said Greg. Together with wife, Cynthia, a book editor, they help authors hone their writing, develop their books and publish their work.
“Individuals, companies, and nonprofits self-publish for different reasons,” Greg Sharp said. “Each book has unique objectives and challenges. We’ve worked with large organizations as well as individuals to create wonderful books.” Sharp says they especially enjoy working on memoirs.
“Telling your life story or documenting your legacy is one of the most rewarding projects. We love to work with people to make that happen,” Sharp said.
The Sea Hill Press website lists their published genres, which include art, business, children’s, cooking, fiction, history, poetry, religion and self-help. Based in Leesburg, FL, Sea Hill Press have their own printing and book-binding plant and are capable of producing any type of book. The company publishes books and e-books and provides self-publishing services.
Sea Hill Press is located at 214 N. Third St., Suite A, in Leesburg. Business hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call (352) 801-0426 or (877) 397-0005. www.seahillpress.com/publish
Email: greg@seahillpress.com