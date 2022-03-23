The 14th annual Seaplane-A-Palooza will take place in America’s Seaplane City, Tavares, at the seaplane base on the shore of Lake Dora. (FA1)
This fly-in spectacular, titled Planes, Tunes & BBQ, will run Friday afternoon April 1 through Saturday, April 2. On Friday, the show will open at 4 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. with live music and food vendors.
On Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m., pilots can sign in to take part in various flying contests, for which there will be awards. Start practicing your short takeoffs and landings on your nearby waterways so you will be ready. The traditional watermelon bombing contest will also take place.
Jones Brothers Air and Seaplane Adventures will host a rooftop Low Country Boil meal with plenty of food and drink. This will be a great place from which to watch the twilight airshow and fireworks.
Seaplane-A-Palooza fly-in is always held the weekend before SUN ‘n FUN, the second largest air show in the country, which will be held in Lakeland April 5–10. Many seaplane pilots like to arrive on Friday, spend the weekend in America’s Seaplane City, and then leave on Monday morning for a short one-hour flight to Lakeland.
Tavares offers plenty of overnight accommodations and restaurants close to Wooton Park and the seaplane base, where all the action will take place.
There is plenty of room to nose into the grassy beach or two large ramps for the amphibians. One of the ramps has fuel of 90 octane and 100 LL. As you approach the seaplane base you can call them on 122.975.
Bob Tweedie, economic development director for Tavares, says they have consulted the weather gods and been assured of good weather. Skeptics may want to rely on their favorite weather apps.
Come early, stay late and plan to have a good time.