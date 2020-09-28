Last week, SECO Energy sent crews to aid in power restoration after Hurricane Sally left thousands without power in the Florida Panhandle. Thirteen SECO employees left the Ocala Operations Center for Escambia River Electric Cooperative (EREC) in Jay, Florida.
Hurricane Sally made landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a category 2 hurricane in the early morning hours of Sept. 16. The hurricane weakened into a tropical depression and turned east into the Florida Panhandle, where residents experienced torrential rains and flooding.
“SECO places a top priority on safety, and our employees do as well,” CEO Jim Duncan said. “The energy industry carries inherent dangers, and working in an area that has been damaged by a storm is even more treacherous. My thoughts are with the Florida residents and business owners affected by Hurricane Sally and for the safety of crews working to restore service.”