During the May SECO Energy board of trustee meeting, SECO Energy Board President Gerald Anderson and CEO Curtis Wynn recognized longtime District 8 Trustee William (Bill) W. James, Jr. and District 4 Trustee Richard Dennison with certificates of appreciation presented on behalf of the board.
James is a longstanding resident of The Plantation in Leesburg and has been a SECO Energy member since 2002. He has served on the SECO Energy board since 2010 and served on the Seminole Electric Board of Directors from June 2016 through May 2022.
Dennison is a longstanding resident of Marion Oaks and has been a SECO Energy member since 1999. He has served on the SECO Energy Board of Trustees since 2015, served as board president from March 2020 to March 2022 and currently serves on the Seminole Electric Board of Directors.
SECO Energy’s trustees are members who live in SECO’s service territory and are elected to oversee governance of the cooperative. Each trustee is elected by the members who reside in his/her district.