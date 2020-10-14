Not-for-profit electric cooperative SECO Energy is lowering the cost of electric service by applying a higher member-favorable Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) to member bills beginning Oct. 1. The PCA calculation appears on monthly statements as a line item titled “Hot Bucks.”
Since January 1, SECO’s rate for the first 1,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) consumed has been $116.90. The October reduction will lower the amount by $4.50 per 1,000 kWh, to $112.40, or approximately 4 percent. Between Jan. 1, 2014, and Oct. 1, 2020, the price for $1,000 kWh of electricity has decreased by $15.35, or 12 percent.
In addition, SECO Energy’s five Member Service Centers reopened to walk-in traffic Oct. 5. SECO encourages visitors who enter a Service Center to wear a face mask.
For members who want to continue limiting face-to-face interactions, all centers are equipped with an outside automated kiosk for bill payment 24/7. Drive-through service also is available. The drive-thrus in Eustis, Inverness, Ocala and Sumterville operate 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The drive-thru and lobby in Groveland is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lobby hours in Eustis, Inverness, Ocala and Sumterville are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit SECOEnergy.com for more information.