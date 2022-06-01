SECO Energy has been recognized as a Tree Line USA Utility by the Arbor Day Foundation. The program recognizes public and private utilities that take part in activities that protect and enhance America’s urban forests. This is the 15th year SECO Energy has earned the distinction.
CEO Curtis Wynn said, “Congratulations to the Vegetation Management team for upholding the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Line USA standards for 15 years. This is quite an accomplishment, and we are very proud of your dedication to quality tree care. SECO Energy invests heavily in its vegetation management program and follows best practices to safely maintain our existing rights of way and reduce power outages.”
The Tree Line USA program is handled through a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, promoting the coexistence of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community trees.
SECO Energy achieved five program standards to be recognized: follow industry standards for quality tree care; provide annual worker training in best tree care practices; sponsor a tree planting and education program; maintain a tree-based energy conservation program; and participate in an Arbor Day celebration.
“Trees are essential to creating more urban green spaces in communities across the United States,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “In addition, they provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water, and vital tree shade. Service providers like SECO Energy demonstrate how easily trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and residents.”
2022 is the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, which is celebrated the last Friday of April, as well as the 50th anniversary of the Arbor Day Foundation. Learn more about Arbor Day and its mission at arborday.org.
