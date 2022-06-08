Nine area students have been named by SECO Energy as its 2022 SECO Energy Scholarship Awardees. Each student receives $3,000 toward his or her education.
The winners are:
• Jonathan Troy Duran Estrella, The Villages Charter High School
• Paul Farrell, Life Learning Academy
• Brandon Scott Gallmeyer, Tavares High School
• Allyson Hicks, The Villages Charter High School
• Caleb Nolan Littlefield, homeschool
• Kannon Matthew Pauling, Tavares High School
• Jordan Kanyé Riche, Wildwood Middle High School
• Marcial I. Rodriguez, Citrus High School
• Allison Nicole Shields, Umatilla High School
According to SECO Energy, eligible students must reside in a home served by SECO Energy and be a high school senior graduating in May/June of the current year. Awardees must be interested in pursuing a career in the energy field and be seeking a degree in technology, engineering, math or business or an electric-industry-related certification. Awardees must enroll full-time in an accredited Florida college, university or trade school by the end of 2022.
“Congratulations, scholarship awardees, on your scholastic and community service achievements. Study diligently during the next step in your educational pursuits and you will go far in achieving the goals you have set for yourself and your career,” CEO Curtis Wynn said.
Wynn continued, “I invite our scholarship awardees to put SECO Energy first on their list for paid internship opportunities while still in school and look to SECO as a place to begin their career in the energy industry.”