The 2021 SECO Energy scholarship program is now open to local graduating high school seniors who live in a home served by SECO and plan to pursue a career in the energy industry.
At a recent board meeting, the company’s trustees approved providing $36,000 in scholarships for 12 recipients, who would receive $3,000 each.
For more than two decades, SECO has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships to more than 300 young scholars.
The 2021 scholarship application deadline for students graduating in May and June of 2021 is March 26. For eligibility requirements and details, visit SECOEnergy.com.