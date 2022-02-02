Jan. 25, SECO Energy members who reside in District 1 re-elected trustee Scott Boyatt to serve on not-for-profit electric cooperative’s board for another three-year term. The meeting was held at Pine Ridge Elementary School in Clermont.
SECO Energy is operated for and owned by its members. Its service area is geographically divided into nine districts, with one trustee elected in each to represent their fellow members on the board.
Boyatt submitted a letter of intent to seek re-election and ran unopposed. The District 1 meeting was held as a drive-thru-only voting option to protect employees and members from COVID-19 risk.
To view a brief bio of SECO Energy’s board of trustees and a district boundaries map, visit
SECOEnergy.com > Your Co-op > Board of Trustees.