Four SECO Energy trustees recently earned certifications intended to better help them serve in their roles on the not-for-profit electric cooperative’s board. Certification is through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
District 2 trustee Joyce Anderson, of Sumterville, and District 6 trustee Mike Muffett, of Summerfield, earned Credentialed Cooperative Director certificates. The CCD is the first part of the NRECA’s Director Education Program. According to the NRECA, those seeking CCD certification must complete five courses that focus on basic cooperative governance and the essential skills required of cooperative directors/trustees.
District 3 trustee Gerald Anderson, of The Villages, received his Board Leadership Certificate after completing courses on specific industry and governance issues, such as risk management, power supply, parliamentary procedure, technology and policy development. The BLC is the second part of the NRECA’s director education program, after CCD certification. Anderson serves as secretary/treasurer on SECO’s board of trustees.
Trustee Joseph Kusiak, who has been a SECO member since 2002 and resides in Dunnellon, earned Director Gold Credential certification. Previously, Kusiak earned CCD and BLC certifications in 2019. According to the NRECA, the DGC recognizes directors/trustees who desire a tangible credential that demonstrates ongoing commitment to advancing their knowledge and performing their fiduciary duty to the best of their ability. Kusiak also was recently re-elected to represent SECO Energy’s District 7. He serves as a SECO representative on the Florida Electric Cooperatives Association board.
SECO Energy is operated for and owned by its members.
