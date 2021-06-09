Students, employees and community members who received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last month at middle schools across the county can receive their second doses through Friday at these three locations: Umatilla Clinic, 249 E. Collins Street, Umatilla, and Leesburg Clinic, 2113 W. Griffin Road, Leesburg, 3–5 p.m.; and Clermont Community Health Center, 560 W. Desoto Street, 3–7 p.m.
For other vaccination locations and information, visit vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, call 1-800-232-0233 or contact the Florida Department of Health in Lake County at 352-801-2755 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 12 and older. Parents or legal guardians must accompany anyone younger than 18 who is seeking a vaccine.