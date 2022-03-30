Earlier this month, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida received a $300,000 grant from the Florida Blue Foundation. The funds will be used to train local health care providers to screen patients for risk factors that could indicate food insecurity.
The funding will support a three-year collaborative “Screen and Intervene: Connecting Food Insecure Patients to Resources” initiative between Second Harvest and partners Alliance for Community Health, the University of Central Florida and the Georgia Health Policy Center.
“Affordable access to nutritious food is essential for good health. Because of the pandemic, Central Floridians who never relied on food assistance turned to Second Harvest for help providing nourishing meals to their families. But some in the community are still hesitant or may not realize the resources available to them,” said Susan Towler, Florida Blue Foundation executive director.
In addition, a February $45,000 donation from Bank of America to Second Harvest that’s worth 180,000 meals will help fight hunger as fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Central Florida families.
Earlier this year, Bank of America announced it would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each employee in Orlando who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January. The company made an additional contribution to address the increased need experienced by hunger relief organizations across the country.
In Central Florida, Feeding America projects that 13.8%, one in seven people, and 20.1%, one in five children, lived in households that were potentially food insecure in 2021. As the pandemic continues, hunger relief organizations across the country are facing ongoing challenges such as increased demand for their services and rising food prices, according to Second Harvest.
“Ongoing financial support from corporate advocates – like Bank of America – continue feeding hope to our neighbors experiencing food insecurity,” said Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO at Second Harvest Food Bank. “The pandemic’s economic impact on Central Florida hit deep, and the need for emergency food assistance remains elevated. We’re extremely grateful for every contribution.”
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is a private, nonprofit organization that collects, stores and distributes donated food to more than 550 feeding partners in six Central Florida counties: Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia.
For more information, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.