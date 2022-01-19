Boy Scout Troop 19 of First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Feb. 13, and the troop is looking to the community to make the event even more special.
Troop 19 has a long history in Mount Dora and has shaped many leaders in the community, according to Janet Westlake, minister of discipleship. It has produced more than 90 Eagle Scouts, the highest award in Scouting. To capture that history, the troop is looking for photos and memorabilia from those 100 years.
The Boy Scouts and their leaders will be honored at the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional services, as well as at the 9:30 a.m. contemporary service. Former Scouts, former Scout leaders and their families are encouraged to attend.
If you have a memory of Troop 19, contact Westlake at janet@mtdorafumc.org.
The sanctuary is located at 439 E. Fifth Avenue in Mount Dora. For more information, call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.