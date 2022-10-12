Eustis-based Trout Lake Nature Center is hosting a volunteer open house Oct. 23, 1–3 p.m., to give its volunteers opportunity to show and tell what they do as volunteers and provide attendees a behind the scenes look at what it takes to run the 230-acre preserve and nature center.
The center’s first-ever volunteer open house welcomes individuals, students, adults, families and corporate volunteers to learn about the center and areas where they can help.
Some of the areas are greeting visitors, participating in the exhibit and museum committee, removing exotic vegetation, improving habitats improvements, writing for the nature blog and website, developing press releases and creating graphic arts.
“TLNC depends on the efforts of all sorts of volunteers to help achieve our mission to conserve, protect and educate about the environment,” the center stated in a recent news release.
TLNC is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis.
For more information, email tlnc.director@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536. Further information can be found at www.troutlakenaturecenter.com.