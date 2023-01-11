TAVARES – Lake County Schools is accepting nominations for the 2023 Lake County Schools Alumni Hall of Fame.
To be considered, nominees must have graduated from a Lake County public high school. The nominee may be living or deceased. Each nominee must have made outstanding athletic, professional or humanitarian contributions, or have overcome great adversity to succeed on a personal level. All nominations must contain an active and current mailing address, contact information for the nominee (or family, if deceased), and a photograph of the nominee -- preferably a head-and-shoulders shot.
The nomination form can be accessed online at lake.k12.fl.us at the Alumni Hall of Fame link under the “Our District” tab. The form may be completed and submitted electronically.
All nominations are due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 15.
The Education Foundation of Lake County will help honor distinguished LCS alumni on March 7 at the annual Night of Stars celebration.
The Lake County Schools Alumni Hall of Fame was established in 2016 to honor our graduates who have built on what they learned as an LCS student to distinguish themselves through outstanding personal and professional accomplishments.
Last year’s inductees included:
Terry Harville, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medical science – Groveland High, class of 1971.
Carolyn Colter Samuel, retired educator – Carver Heights High, class of 1962.
Joe Patrick Smallwood, entrepreneur – Tavares High, class of 1970.
Henry I. Zaleski, Jr., M.D., physician – Eustis High, class of 1962.