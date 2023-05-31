W.T. Bland Public Library is hosting a photo contest that celebrates the many pollinators that can be seen at the library’s Nunan Butterfly Garden in Mount Dora.
Pollinators come in many shapes and sizes, from bees, butterflies and moths, to bats, birds and even beetles and wasps. They’re essential to plant procreation, as the transfer of pollen leads to development of seeds that then result in new generations of a plant species.
One photo entry per person is allowed, and the photo must be of a pollinator in the Nunan Butterfly Garden. In addition, the photo must be from this year and not photoshopped.
Entry deadline is July 14, and finalists will be notified by Aug. 1.
There are two age categories for submissions: ages 17 and under, and ages 18 and older. All entrants must have a Lake County Library System library card in good standing.
Prizes will be awarded, and winning photos will be displayed in the library’s lobby Aug. 9–Sept. 30.
Submit your entry as a JPG to library@cityofmountdora.com.
For information on pollinators, visit www.fs.fed.us/wildflowers/pollinators.
W.T. Bland Public Library is located at 1995 N. Donnelly St. in Mount Dora.
Call 352-735-7180 for more information or visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org/libraries/wt_bland_public_library.aspx.