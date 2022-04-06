All are invited to nominate Lake County poets for the next Lake County Poet Laureate. The appointed volunteer will serve a two-year term with responsibilities that include hosting poetry readings for children, teens, and adults, directing poetry workshops, and writing at least one poem about Lake County, according to the Lake County Library System.
To be considered, nominees must complete a background check and be at least 18 years old, a published poet through any medium, and a resident of Lake County with a valid Lake County library card.
Nominations will be accepted through Saturday, April 30.
Nomination forms are available at https://mylakelibrary.org/poet_laureate and all Lake County Library System locations.
The first Lake County Poet Laureate was Laura Sobbett Ross who served 2018–2020. T
o learn more, visit https://bit.ly/LCLSPoetLaureate.
For more information about the Lake County Library System and its upcoming programs and resources, call or visit your local library, or go to http://mylakelibrary.org or
www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLLibrary or https://twitter.com/lakelibrary.