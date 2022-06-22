This summer, the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce will be renovating the Mount Dora Visitor Center – and the project needs train memorabilia for its displays.
The chamber is looking for people willing to donate or loan items from the Atlantic Coast Line and Seaboard Coast Line, the train lines that once owned the depot.
The Atlantic Coastline Railroad Company constructed what is the current home of the Mount Area Chamber of Commerce in 1915. Once passenger train travel in Central Florida waned, the building then served as the Visitor Center for Mount Dora for decades. Part of the community’s heritage, the Historic Train Depot attracts train enthusiasts and history buffs from around the world.
The project is funded with grants from the Mount Dora Community Trust.
Contact the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce if you have an item connected to the railroad in Mount Dora. Stop in the Visitor Center at 341 N. Alexander Street Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., call 352-383-2165 or email media@mountdora.com.