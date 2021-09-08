Seeking volunteers to help local taxpayers
Did you know AARP Foundation offers free tax preparation services in Lake County? The foundation has four Tax-Aide locations in Leesburg, Clermont/Minneola, Mount Dora/Eustis and Hawthorne – and it is seeking volunteers to help with the program, the nation’s largest volunteer-based tax preparation service.
Volunteers may sign up to assist taxpayers in person or virtually, with a number of roles available. In addition to tax preparers, whom the program will train, Tax-Aide needs people who can provide technical assistance, telephone assistance and schedulers, interpreters and program leaders. Volunteers come from a variety of industries and range from retirees to university students. All levels and types of experience are welcome.
Tax-Aide offers free in-person and online tax preparation and assistance nationwide to taxpayers with low to moderate income. Because of the complexity of the U.S. tax code, many taxpayers overpay their taxes or turn to paid tax services they cannot afford. Some may forgo filing their taxes and miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned because they are unable to pay for assistance. Tax-Aide volunteers can help by providing necessary services in communities where there is the greatest need.
To learn about Tax-Aide volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide began with just four volunteers in 1968, and over the years has served over 68 million taxpayers.