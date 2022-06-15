June 18, Segway of Central Florida and Pedego Mt. Dora will celebrate moving from its temporary location to its permanent home with a grand re-opening event, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
The Mount Dora-based Segway and Pedego electric bike business was acquired last fall by Great Lakes Segway, and its space has been completely remodeled with a new showroom to showcase a wide range of personal mobility products, including Pedego electric bikes and Segways.
The open house will be at the 430 N. Alexander Street location and include an 11 a.m. ribbon cutting with the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce. The public is welcome to visit throughout the day and check out the personal electric mobility products in stock and enjoy food, giveaways and more.
Segway of Central Florida/Pedego Mt. Dora sells and services Segways, Ninebots, Trikkes, and Pedego electric bikes.
“We are excited to welcome the many Segway riders in this area to our location, as well as introduce Pedego electric bikes to the community,” said owner John E. Smith.
Learn more at https://segwayofcentralflorida.com or by calling 352-383-9900.