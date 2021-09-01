Wooton Park

Ready for some social time? Bring your own chair and enjoy music, Karaoke, trivia, snacks and more at Tavares’ Sept. 13 Senior Social. The monthly event is held 1-3 p.m. at Wooton Park’s large picnic gazebo with safe and socially distant protocols. The park is located at 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares. Contact psherrard@tavared.org or 352-742-6477.

