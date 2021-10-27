Oct. 12, the St. Johns River Water Management District released its September hydrologic report, noting its territory – including Lake County – experienced rainfall slightly below the long-term average.
Districtwide, September rainfall averaged 6.14 inches, which is 0.60 inches below the long-term average for the month.
Based on SJRWMD data, the majority of Lake County had less than average rainfall, and a few areas south of Tavares and Mount Dora were at less than 3 inches total.
The counties with the least rainfall were Nassau County, with 4.45 inches, and Duval County, with 4.5 inches. Counties with the highest rainfall totals were Seminole, with 8.3 inches of rain, and Marion, with 8.25 inches. Districtwide, the cumulative rainfall total for the past 12 months is 51.48 inches, which is 0.47 inches above the long-term average.
Upper Floridan aquifer conditions (groundwater levels) at the end of September were either in the high or normal range throughout the district.
