We all have times where we fall down, lose our peace or patience, let discouragement arm us with unrest.
Warning. I’m about to get vulnerable.
This past Wednesday was my day to lose it. And lose it big! Someone accidentally reinjured my recovering back. It felt like a swarm of hornets zinging my nerve endings for all they were worth. I buckled under the pain. More importantly, I lost my peace, took my eyes off of God’s promise that I am healed no matter what the situation looks or feels like.
In my mind, this was a setback, a square one scenario where I had to start recovery all over again. Out of that state of mind, I crumpled into an ugly girl cry, slipping over the ledge of hope. I was angry with myself for eroding under pressure since I’m supposed to practice what I teach; exhibit the ability to not be led by my emotions but by the Spirit of God.
Because I wasn’t walking well, my awesome publisher offered to visit my clients, but I was determined to pick myself back up, dust myself off and press through.
Near the end of the day, I sat down across from a dear client’s desk and spotted a scripture carved in a piece of stone (pictured above). Philippians 1:6 He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion.
That word spread through me like wildfire and brought peace that surpasses all understanding.
God knew I needed that Word as desperately as water. The funny thing is, my client didn’t remember placing that particular scripture there. My writing partner believes it was no coincidence that she put that particular verse on her desk, that ministering angels had likely led her action so that I could be set free. I agree because God is fan-flipping-tastic.
He always has my back. Figuratively and literally.
Even when we fall down, God will always demonstrate His love to us through a way we can receive. My choice for frustration and pain blocked Him from ministering this straight to my heart, but because He’s so loving, He reached me another way. I’ve now let myself off the hook for losing my cool. I’m choosing His love and grace, knowing He’s completing a good work in me.
Today’s Practice:
1. Pick something you may be discouraged about and choose to give it over to God.
2. Find a scripture that resonates with your soul and meditate on it.
3. Worship God and be thankful for how much he cares for you.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.