“The Secret About the Secret Rapture” is the introductory presentation to the Revelation of Hope seminar that will be presented at the Umatilla Seventh-day Adventist Church starting Wednesday, March 23, at 7 p.m.
Some of the future topics to be presented include: “The United States in Bible Prophecy,” “The Mark of the Beast & the Seal of God,” “The End! Is it Here, Or Mere Fear?” and “Can the Dead Speak to us?”
The Revelation of Hope series covers God’s final prophetic, present-truth messages found in the Bible. Evangelist Taj Pacleb will systematically and sequentially explain the prophecies of Daniel and Revelation, with each message finding its focus and foundation in Jesus Christ. Major questions of the Bible are answered in this Spirit-filled seminar.
Speaker Taj Pacleb is an international evangelist and revivalist, conducting seminars in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific Islands, and in many locations of the United States.
“The Secret About the Secret Rapture” will be presented at 8 eight times, Wednesday to Sunday, March 23–27 at 7p.m., Friday to Sunday, March 25–27 at 3p.m., at the Umatilla Seventh-day Adventist Church 1400 N. Central Avenue, Umatilla, FL 32784.
For additional information, please call 352-669-6630.