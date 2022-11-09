Six Lake County public schools and seven charter schools were awarded a total of $1.9 million in state funding through the School Recognition Program. The schools are among 1,400 across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-2022 school year. Each school received a share of $200 million in awards.

To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.

Distribution of funds is determined by the school’s staff and school advisory council. Schools can use the funds for anything from bonuses for faculty and staff, educational equipment or materials to assist in maintaining and improving student performance, to temporary personnel for the school to assist in maintaining and improving student performance.

Lake schools and their awards are:

Beverly Shores Elementary, $111,666

East Ridge Middle, $220,841

Round Lake Charter, $214,432

Mount Dora High, $209,481

Umatilla High, $142,333

Minneola Charter, $302,360

Leesburg Elementary, $139,351

Cypress Ridge Elementary, $104,207

Altoona Charter School, $53,290

Imagine Schools at South Lake (Charter), $190,836

Pinecrest Academy Tavares, $120,098

Pinecrest Lakes Academy, $141,560

Pinecrest Lakes Middle/High Academy, $30,046

