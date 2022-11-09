Six Lake County public schools and seven charter schools were awarded a total of $1.9 million in state funding through the School Recognition Program. The schools are among 1,400 across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-2022 school year. Each school received a share of $200 million in awards.
To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.
Distribution of funds is determined by the school’s staff and school advisory council. Schools can use the funds for anything from bonuses for faculty and staff, educational equipment or materials to assist in maintaining and improving student performance, to temporary personnel for the school to assist in maintaining and improving student performance.
Lake schools and their awards are:
Beverly Shores Elementary, $111,666
East Ridge Middle, $220,841
Round Lake Charter, $214,432
Mount Dora High, $209,481
Umatilla High, $142,333
Minneola Charter, $302,360
Leesburg Elementary, $139,351
Cypress Ridge Elementary, $104,207
Altoona Charter School, $53,290
Imagine Schools at South Lake (Charter), $190,836
Pinecrest Academy Tavares, $120,098
Pinecrest Lakes Academy, $141,560
Pinecrest Lakes Middle/High Academy, $30,046