The new school year kicks off Aug. 10 in Lake County, and Triangle News Leader is ready to share photos of your students’ first day of school in upcoming issues of the newspaper, for free!
Just send your photos – high resolution, if possible, along with your student’s first name and the school name, to us at Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com. Please also include your name and city of residence for our records.
To be included in the Aug. 17 paper, please submit your photos by Thursday, Aug. 10.
Have a great new school year, Lake County students!