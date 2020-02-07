Meet with specially trained volunteers to assist with Medicare and Medicaid questions. Meets the second Tuesday of every month between 1:30-3:30pm. Registration is available the day of and is on a first come, first serve basis. For additional information, please call Shine at 1-800-963-5337.
The Eustis Memorial Library is located at 120 N. Center Street. For more information about this and all of our adult programs, please call Ms. Campbell at 357-6110 or 357-5686. All programs at the Eustis Memorial Library are free and open to the public.