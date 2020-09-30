Voices Community Outreach, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Apopka, is leading a shoe drive to support its mentoring program for girls ages 12–18 in Pine Hills, Orlando.
The group is asking for donations of gently worn or new shoes. Each bag of 25 pairs of shoes collected will assist the mentoring program with activities and supplies, tuition, space to meet, hygiene products and food and snacks. The collection runs until Oct. 14, with a drop-off site at Public Storage, 108 West Main Street in Apopka Saturdays from 2 to 3 p.m. the group also offers curbside pick-up on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
The primary goal of Voices Community Outreach is to serve its community, particularly underserved youth and families, with a mission to build growth, leadership and empowerment. For more information, email vcoutreach@outlook.com or call 407-692-5356.