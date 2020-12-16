Seagull Cottage originated in Maine over 30 years ago. A lovely couple, “Capt. Jim & Elsa Stewart”, have owned and operated several locations very successfully.
They started this location at Renninger’s in Mount Dora about 5 years ago. Locals refer to it as an “Oasis” and come back often to see what is new and to enjoy the ambiance. Soft music playing, wonderful fragrances fill the air and ice-cold air condition. This is Florida after all! After considerable thought, the Stewart’s decided to sell this location and it is now under new ownership.
Linda Curtis, a long time Lake County resident, recently purchased this cottage and is keeping the same theme and ambiance intact. Operating under Florida Seaside Shack but still keeping the “Seagull Cottage” name alive she still offers coastal decor and gifts to include a huge selection of shells, specialty soaps, candles, scented beads and now an official distributor for Florida Salt Scrubs.
Linda says, we have added a wonderful collection of Garden Art to include flamingos, seahorses, pelicans, turtles, and seagulls. Soon to come.... Gorgeous wooden wall art to feature whales, dolphins, sharks, and manatees. Custom made jewelry, art decor and souvenirs and a large variety of popular trinkets, ornaments, and kitchen ware. We also find great deals on gently used items to pass the savings on to our customers. Our goal is to give each person an original experience every time they visit.
We always promise to give excellent customer service and to follow all safety protocols regarding COVID-19. Our friendly staff members wear a mask and hand sanitizer is always available. We do ask that our customers comply with the current regulations regarding mask protection in public buildings.
Our cottage is open every Saturday and Sunday 9 am to 2 pm and we will be closed during the months of June, July, and August. We offer curbside pickup on the weekends and we can schedule appointments during the week for pickup of larger items that we do not offer shipping for. Please do not hesitate to call us for clarification, directions or just to say hi! 352-448-0400.