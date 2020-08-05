The Lady Lake Farmer’s Market is open every Tuesday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., at 106 Hwy 441, Log Cabin Park in Lady Lake. Get some fresh local products while staying safe in an open-air environment. For up-to-date information, visit the Lady Lake Farmer’s Market Facebook page.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…