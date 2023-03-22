EUSTIS, Fla. – The City of Eustis welcomes talent from all over the world with street performers, also known as “buskers,” at this year’s 7th Annual Eustis Busker Festival on Saturday, March 25.
The free, family-oriented festival will be presented in downtown Eustis at “busk stops” starting at noon in Ferran Park, located at 50 Ferran Park Drive.
The grand finale, featuring top performers from each division, will take place at 6 p.m. in Ferran Park on the bandshell stage. Performers will compete for a $3,000 grand prize, sponsored by Bay and Lake Pharmacy.
At the event, spectators will be given the opportunity to vote for their favorite act to receive the $1,500 People’s Choice Award, sponsored by the Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce. To vote, event attendees simply need to show receipts from any Eustis business from the month of March 2023.
“By coupling voting for the People’s Choice Award with showing a Eustis business receipt, we are encouraging residents and visitors to shop local,” said Tom Carrino, city manager. “People interested in voting should save their receipts from Eustis businesses to show at the event for voting tickets.”
Receipts from a Eustis business or service can be presented during the festival at the city’s downtown information booth from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Voters will receive one voting ticket per $5 shown on the receipt, with a maximum of 20 tickets per receipt. Voters will retain their receipts, and the city will stamp each one shown in exchange for voting tickets.
The day-long festival will feature performers such as musicians, dancers, comedians, jugglers, artists and acrobats.
Each busker will perform two 30-minute acts throughout the day. Judges will rate each act and invite the top performers to the grand finale.
For more information, visit www.eustis.org or call 352-483-5491.