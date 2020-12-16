Visit J&S Cypress Things and you will discover one of the most unique shopping experiences in Lake County! You will be amazed at all there is to choose from and the thousands of one of a kind hand carved artwork, including furniture, crafts, collectibles, swings and much more! You will find a gift to fit that special father figure in your life....hand carved bears, marine life, birds, horses and more There are bird houses, cedar chests, wind mills, dog houses, chicken coops, and much more The awesome designs and selection of swings and rockers will complete your backyard paradise or a bar top center piece for the man cave Want something custom made? Just ask!
Cypress Things is owned by Joe and Ethel Chavis and family. Joe, a full blooded American Indian and family members make everything the old fashioned way...one piece at a time, with each detail carefully carved. Just take a stroll and expierence all the incredible pieces and expert craftsmanship which are made from hand picked, quality wood Ethel says, “Children love coming here! They enjoy looking at all of the animals and watching the koi swim in the six foot pon d and sharing a seat and a photo with Joe, the Indian, affectionately named after my husband!”
Cypress Things is a short drive and located 3 miles East of Mount Plymouth o n Route 46. Put this on your “Must See” list and check it off! You won't be disappointed! Cypress Things are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. To 6 p.m. You may also visit and order on line at www.cypressthings.com or call 352 383 3864 for more information.