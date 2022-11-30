After 33 years at its original location, Showcase of Citrus, the old-timey looking attraction on U.S. 27 in Clermont and known for its u-pick citrus, farm animals, gemstone mine and monster truck rides, has moved a quarter of a mile north.
“Due to a sudden shift in family dynamics, we relocated to a property that we own,” said Tara Boshell, who is involved in the operation owned by John Arnold, Jr. Because of the sudden need to relocate, it was “all hands on deck.”
“The hardest thing about the whole move was the stress it put on everybody. We had less than 10 days’ notice that we had 30 days to get everything moved over,” said Josh Arnold, one of John Arnold Jr.’s sons. “We had to pull 16-hour days just to get it all done.”
But it was “mission accomplished.”
“We never thought it would be possible to relocate this fun, crazy, quirky, family venue in just a mere 33 days, but with the help of family, crew and members of the community, we managed to move the entire operation over,” said Boshell.
They moved the entire operation, including a large number of farm animals, up the road to a larger and new open-air barn backdropped by a private lake nestled within an orange grove.
Owner John Arnold Jr., a third-generation farmer, counts himself lucky.
“Our mission is to start over with the security of land ownership and continue to provide generations of fun experiences connecting people with the land, not only for our family and the community, but for generations to come,” he said. “It all starts right now, and we couldn’t be more excited.”
There’s still more to do and build. A typical work day for the family starts around 5 a.m.
“We have a lot to get done before the sun comes up and the doors open,” said Hunter Boshell, a daughter of Tara’s. “No day is ever the same, but the animals always need feeding, everything has to be purchased and restocked before we even open.”
A normal day of operation is 9 a.m.–7 p.m. every day of the year, and after the last guest leaves, the family returns to the bulldozers, hammers and other machinery to keep building the new and improved family attraction one piece at a time.
The new site
“Same farm, different barn,” said Hunter, who then reeled off some of the changes, such as the monster truck adventure’s all-new route, the differing u-pick areas, and even the farm animals, which now have a new home. “We’re excited to greet guests, both new and old, to our new, bigger and better, upgraded facility.”
The roads aren’t paved yet and landscaping has barely begun, but much has been accomplished in a short amount of time, especially considering that just a few months ago the new location was only a barn in the middle of the woods.
Despite what has yet to still be done, monster truck rides are back in action on a new, more exciting route, food trucks are grilling up food and an open-air barn is serving up beer, wine and mimosas. In addition, visitors will find colorful dinosaurs, a nine-foot Bigfoot and a gem mine playground. There’s even live music on the weekends.
“We’re bigger and better than ever,” said Boshell.
The new address is 15149 Frank Jarrell Road, Clermont.For more information, visit https://showcaseofcitrus.com.