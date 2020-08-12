Showtime U.S.A. is a singing and dancing performing group that gives children the self-confidence to succeed in life, while developing six major areas in the performing arts: Singing, Dance Theatre, Performances, Showmanship, Music Theory, and Confidence.
Showtime U.S.A. is open to children with no pressures of an audition. Class options include Mondays and Tuesday evenings. Mondays at 5:15 p.m. are ages 3-4 and at 6 p.m. are Grades K-2nd. Tuesdays at 5 p.m. are Grades 9-12, 5:30 p.m. are 6th-8th and at 6:30 p.m. are Grades 3rd-5th.
Showtime U.S.A. can be seen performing regularly at community events throughout the Golden Triangle. Audiences are readily impressed and become involved in the performance as they are caught up in the enthusiasm generated by the performers. Showtime U.S.A. provides children opportunities to build friendships that will go beyond their performing years. The studio is located at 117 North Bay Street in downtown Eustis, within the Something New Studios. Come try a class with ZERO obligations. For more information, contact Miss Andrea at 407-516-7282, or email missandrea@showtimeusa.net or visit www.showtimeusa.net.