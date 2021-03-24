boat launch

Singletary Park, located at 1902 S. 14th Street in Leesburg with direct access to Lake Harris, will close for parking area maintenance March 29 through April 1. Crews will sealcoat and restripe the entire lot. The work should take four days, with the park expected to reopen on April 2. During the closure, boaters can use the Venetian Gardens and Ski Beach ramps.