Located on Main Street in historic downtown Leesburg, Sip Restaurant Jazz and Wine Bar is a local hotspot for live entertainment.
Since 2015, Sip has hosted many local artists and added spice to Leesburg’s nightlife.
Anita Valdez and Ben Moseley became business partners in 2014 before opening The Shoppes on Main together. Shortly after, Sip’s building went up for sale and they leaped at the chance to open the restaurant.
“It’s a unique venue. It’s beautiful, and it has a casual elegance to it,” Valdez said.
Regulars flocked to the restaurant for delicious meals and the chance to see some of the best jazz artists from Central Florida perform. Artists like Richie Q and Lisa Coan have been performing at the bar since the very beginning.
“It’s kind of like ‘Cheers,’ because people know each other, and when you come in, you’re going to see someone you know,” Valdez said.
During the pandemic, the restaurant closed for six weeks when the governor ordered bars to shut down. Once businesses were able to operate at 25% capacity, Sip reopened its doors. Their live music sessions have resumed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and they were even able to keep all staff on board.
However, last December, Moseley passed away. With the sudden loss, Valdez shut the restaurant temporarily to get her bearings. With her partner gone, she had to learn to manage on her own with help from the staff and support from regulars.
“They’ve been very good to us, and once Ben passed away it’s been amazing the amount of love that’s been shown,” Valdez said. “It means so much to us. Because of them, we were able to keep Sip open, and keep Ben’s legacy alive.”
Moseley was well-known in Leesburg, and his legacy lives on in his businesses and through his life partner, Lindy Colvin.
A year before opening Sip, Moseley and Colvin opened up Frugals Vintage Boutique just across the street. The couple had been together since 2006, and actually met in Moseley’s restaurant, The Retro in Mount Dora. Colvin worked alongside him through graphic designs for various ventures, and she even played a role in the opening of Sip.
“We were the perfect combination of his brains, both of our creative sides and my artistic abilities. We were constantly bouncing ideas off each other,” Colvin said. “I was also the hostess, and the one that made sure everything was running smoothly in the ‘front of the house’ while Ben handled the ‘back of the house.’”
Ben Moseley was an entrepreneur with an eye for business. He owned and managed one of the largest full-service day spas in the Orlando/Maitland area, a real estate brokerage firm, a dry-cleaning business and several restaurants. He even traveled to China to act as a liaison for their businesses in the U.S.
“To watch him create and ‘give birth’ to a new business was always quite remarkable, and in every one of those businesses, each one was just as important to him as the other. He always gave a 1,000%,” Colvin said.
But to Colvin, Moseley was much more than just a savvy businessman. He was also the love of her life.
“He truly was someone that could not be stopped, and believed everyone deserves a second chance. If you ever needed a good bear hug, he was always the one to go to! I will forever miss my Ben with all my heart,” Colvin said.
Sip is located at 707 W. Main Street in Leesburg. For more information, visit www.Sipjazz.com.
“We are open. Some people think we closed when Ben died. I did for a period of time. I had to get my legs underneath me. We are open, and making improvements,” Valdez said.