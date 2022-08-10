If you didn’t get a chance to take advantage of the state’s “sales tax holiday” for school supplies, which ended Aug. 7, you can still keep costs down with these tips.
Take inventory of your stock supplies at home first. Often, you already have many of the school supplies at home that your kids need. See if you have highlighters, pens, pencils, notebooks and other school supplies from prior years before buying more of the same. The savings may seem small, but it will add up – and every little bit helps.
Look for weekly deals on select products. If purchasing supplies for more than one child, you can also seek out weekly deals that highlight a small handful of products each week, sometimes as low as 25 cents.
Avoid using store credit cards. If you are offered one while checking out, politely decline. While those sign-up bonuses can be great and tempting, if you carry a balance on one of these cards, the interest you pay with those high APRs (averaging 24.24% APR) will easily exceed what you saved with that initial discount the store offered you.
Swap school supplies and spread the savings. If done right, setting up a swap system of items with other families has plenty of perks. Start by trading items with other families like a surplus of supplies, kids’ clothing, shoes and accessories. Here is how it works. Gather your friends and neighbors with kids around the same age, and everyone bring gently used clothing, books, school supplies, toys, etc. Everyone receives a ticket for each item they bring. Each ticket entitles you to one item from the swap meet. If you contribute six books, you can leave with up to six new-to-you books. If you contribute seven items of clothing, you can leave with up to seven new-to-you items of clothing. All leftover items are donated. Giving is good.
Try secondhand shopping. Consider shopping secondhand through places like Offerup.com, Goodwill, Salvation Army and thrift stores. Don’t forget to look for deal and sign up for emails strategically.
UF/IFAS Extension has tools to help you save, too. Did you know that UF/IFAS Extension has money management class and tools to help you budget?
Obtain a free money management calendar to help you track your expenses or sign up to take a money management class by reaching out to your local University of Florida/IFAS Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent. The Lake County UF/IFAS Extension location is at 1951 Woodlea Road in Tavares. Call 352-343-4101, email lake@ifas.ufl.edu or visit https://lake.ifas.ufl.edu.
This article is part of the UF/IFAS “Find Your Fugal” blog series. Read more at https://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/news/tag/find-your-frugal.