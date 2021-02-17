Speed networking meets business expo when Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce hosts its sixth semi-annual business event April 15, 1–4 p.m. Attendees can gain business referrals and connect with businesses during the event. The in-person expo will be at the Water Oak Recreation Center, 106 Evergreen Lane, in Lady Lake, and safety/health protocols will be in place. To reserve a booth and for more information, call the Chamber at 352-753-6029.
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…