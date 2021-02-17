Speed networking meets business expo when Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce hosts its sixth semi-annual business event April 15, 1–4 p.m. Attendees can gain business referrals and connect with businesses during the event. The in-person expo will be at the Water Oak Recreation Center, 106 Evergreen Lane, in Lady Lake, and safety/health protocols will be in place. To reserve a booth and for more information, call the Chamber at 352-753-6029. 