The St. Johns River Water Management District recently released data on the final month of 2020’s Atlantic hurricane season, noting that it ended with good news for most counties in the district: No drought conditions, the Floridan aquifer system is in the high ranges and Orlando-area springs are experiencing strong flows.
A full report outlining hydrological conditions was presented at the St. Johns River Water Management District’s December Governing Board meeting earlier this month.
District wide, November rainfall averaged 4.02 inches, nearly 2 inches above the long-term average for the month. Indian River (7.4 inches), Volusia (5.9 inches) and central coastal counties reported unusually high rainfall in November. Northern and western portions of the District’s 18-county region experienced drier conditions and were close to the long-term average of 2.06 inches. Baker County had the least rainfall, with 1.9 inches of rain.
District wide, the cumulative rainfall total over the last 12 months is 53.12 inches, which is 2.11 inches above the long-term average.
Upper Floridan aquifer conditions (groundwater levels) at the end of November were in the high range across much of the central and southern portions of the District, while most of the northern portion of the District recorded conditions in the normal range.
Groundwater levels are at the 87th percentile districtwide. This means that since 1980, aquifer levels have been higher than they are now about 13 percent of the time.
Lake Apopka’s water level is consistent with its regulation schedule, with a slight increase in level mid-month. Lake Apopka is part of a system with water control structures that are operated by the District to reduce flood impacts, and the lake level is regulated according to a specific schedule.
Lake Brooklyn water levels decreased slightly in November to 99.8 feet, remaining below its long-term average. Lake Weir, at 53.1 feet, did not change. Blue Cypress Lake levels remained at 23.1 feet during November. Blue Cypress Lake is also part of a system with water control structures that are operated by the District.
To learn more about rainfall totals and other hydrologic data collected, visit www.sjrwmd.com.