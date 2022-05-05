Skate World, located at 424 N. Palmetto Street in Leesburg, has been at the same location for over 40 years. The building is a half block off of U.S. Highway 441, two blocks from the downtown area. “We provide a safe environment for families to have a great time skating to-gether,” said Scott Christley. Scott and his wife, Mary, take pride in the location be-ing “home of the world’s easiest birthday parties.” He said, “We do all the work and even supply a Publix birthday cake. We’ll make your child’s birthday even more special.” During the summer, when the kids can complain about being bored, Skate World is just the place to take them. The rink has
summer public skating sessions. Day Skates are held from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. These are great for daycare field trips and church groups, starting May 31. Skate World will also have a weekly skate camp that runs Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, May 31. The Skate Camp in-cludes morning and afternoon snacks, lunch, games and activities, and, of course, skating every afternoon. Registration is required in advance. Registration is $15 and camp costs $125 per week. For more information, stop in, call or go online.
song requests and controls the computer-ized light show. Skate World also sells roll-er skates and inline skates in its pro shop. Customers can choose from more than 100 styles. We sell quality skates at the best pric-es, and you receive free skating passes with every skate purchase. Skates range in price and start at $45 on up to $1,000. For over 35 years, Scott has coached the Central Florida Speed Team, an inline rac-ing team that practices weekly with local, regional and national competitions. They team has placed many times at the national championships, which are hosted by USA Roller Sports.
Scott and Mary are excited to announce their new Skate World Family Fun Center coming soon. The new 78,000-square-foot facility will have a state-of-the-art roll-er skating rink, a 12-lane Hyper Bowling Alley, 2-story Laser Force-themed laser tag arena, Clip & Climb rock climbing walls, Spin Zone Bumper Cars, a huge game room, full restaurant, sports bar and a large event area for corporate parties, weddings and other special events. The facility will be located on 10 acres off Highway 44 on the west side of Leesburg.
Like and follow @SkateWorldLeesburg on Facebook and Instagram to see exciting updates. For more information, call the 24-hour information line at 352-787-1178 or visit online www.SkateWorldLeesburg.com.