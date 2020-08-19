The Lake CARES Small Business Assistance Grant Program launched Monday, Aug. 17, and eligible small businesses and non-profit organizations can visit https://www.elevatelake.com/reopen#cares to begin the application process. At the site, click on the “Start Here” tab under the Businesses program to start the process or review eligibility criteria and required documentation.
The program is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Step-by-step instructions and eligibility criteria are available at http://www.ReopenLake.com. The Lake CARES Act Helpline also is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (352) 268-9299. Applicants can email grant@elevatelake.com with questions, and someone from the Grant Administrative Team will respond to all inquiries.