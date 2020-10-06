Offices around the country may be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organizations that serve as resource partners for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) continue offering services. SCORE, Small Business Development Centers, Women’s Business Centers, Veterans Business Outreach Centers and others are providing free business mentoring and training by phone, email and video to help small businesses. Find an SBA resource partner near you at https://www.sba.gov/local-assistance.