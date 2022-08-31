Once again, Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day will open the doors for free entry to museums and other cultural centers around the country. To join in the fun, all you will need is a Museum Day ticket.
As in the past, the Mount Dora History Museum will participate, one of 55 Florida locations doing so. Additional institutions may sign up as the date approaches, so be sure to check the Smithsonian’s website for updates.
“The Mount Dora History Museum has welcomed visitors from around Florida as a result of Museum Day. We find that Museum Day helps to educate our public about Mount Dora’s history,” said Janet Westlake, president of the Mount Dora Historical Society.
Smithsonian magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day is a national celebration as participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based museums.
The annual event gives museums, zoos and cultural centers in every state opportunity to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day. This year’s event is sponsored by The Quaker Oats Company.
Here’s a partial list of Florida organizations that will offer free admission Sept. 17:
• Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens, Winter Park
• American Space Museum, Titusville
• Crooked River Lighthouse, Carrabelle
• Flagler Beach Historical Museum, Flagler Beach
• Henry B. Plant Museum, Tampa
• History of Diving Museum, Islamorada
• Key West Museum of Art & History, Key West
• Manatee Observation and Education Center, Fort Pierce
• Mel Fisher Maritime Museum,Key West
• Orange County Regional History Center, Orlando
• Polk Museum of Art, Lakeland
• The Mennello Museum of American Art, Orlando
• Ybor City Museum State Park, Tampa
For more information, visit https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2022. To locate participating museums, click “Get A Ticket” on that page and filter your search by museum location, name and museum type.