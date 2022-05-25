Last week, Lake County Fire Rescue responded to a mulch fire at the Lake County landfill in Tavares near County Road 561. The Tavares Fire Department and Florida Forest Service were also on hand to subdue the flames.
“Smoldering is expected to persist for approximately two weeks as crews continue to spread the mulch and extinguish hot spots. Smoke may affect visibility along County Road 561, State Road 19 and surrounding areas. Motorists encountering smoky conditions along the roadways should turn on their headlights and reduce their speed,” the county said in a news release.
“Mulch piles can build up heat and spontaneously catch fire as they decompose. Mulch fires start more readily when the weather is hot, and it has been dry for an extended time,” according to the county.
Regular landfill operations will continue as usual.